Azerbaijan confirms 854 more COVID-19 cases, 1,365 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 854 new COVID-19 cases, 1,569 patients have recovered, and 19 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 613,059 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 591,724 of them have recovered, and 8,238 people have died. Currently, 13,078 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,462 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,788,891 tests have been conducted so far.