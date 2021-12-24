Azerbaijan confirms 559 more COVID-19 cases, 1,104 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 559 new COVID-19 cases, 1,104 patients have recovered, and 12 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 613,618 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 592,828 of them have recovered, and 8,269 people have died. Currently, 12,521 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,602 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,798,493 tests have been conducted so far.