Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

Some 24,207 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Dec. 24, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,618 citizens, the second one to 3,204 citizens, the third one to 18,385 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 11,177,159 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,153,329 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,656,209 people - the second dose, 1,367,621 people – the third dose.