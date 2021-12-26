Azerbaijan confirms 511 more COVID-19 cases, 1,178 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 511 new COVID-19 cases, 1,178 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Will be updated
