Several people injured from explosion in Azerbaijan's Mingachevir (PHOTO) UPDATE

Dec. 28

MINGACHEVIR, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Several people were injured as a result of the explosion in Azerbaijan's Mingachevir city, Trend reports.

The incident took place in a house located in the city’s Gunashli residential area, and, according to preliminary data, it was caused by a domestic gas leak. After the explosion, a fire started in the house.

As a result of the explosion, more than 10 houses and one car got damaged.

The 29-year-old Ilkin Mammadov, 55-year-old Sevinj Ganbarova, and 24-year-old Aynura Alakbarova living in a nearby house received various bodily injuries and were hospitalized.

The place of the incident was examined. The cause of the explosion will be identified after the investigation.