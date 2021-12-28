More 377 people tested positive coronavirus in Azerbaijan today - TABIB
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28
Trend:
Another 377 people tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan on Dec. 28, Head of the Department for Control and Prevention of Diseases at the Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.
Will be updated
