Azerbaijan enters list of top-5 countries where people are most hopeful

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Azerbaijan entered the list of top-5 countries where people are most hopeful, Trend reports citing the research of Gallup International.

“As 2021 draws to a close there is hope for a brighter future around the world, although not reaching high levels measured some years ago. 38 % of the world’s population now think that 2022 will be better than 2021, 28 % expect a worse year and 27 % believe 2022 will be the same as 2021. The picture looks similar to the end of 2020. 2008 still remains the year with largest pessimism around the world in the new century,” the report said.

According to Gallup International Association HOPE INDEX (answers “better” minus answers “worse”) the top 5 optimists are: Indonesia (+72), Albania (+65), Azerbaijan (+53), Nigeria (+51), Mexico and Vietnam (both with net score of +47).

According to GIA’s HAPPINESS INDEX the top 5 happy countries are: Colombia (happy and very happy minus unhappy and very unhappy equals +79), Kazakhstan (+76), Albania (+74), Malaysia (+73), Azerbaijan (+70).