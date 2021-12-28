No person infected with omicron strain of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan - acting health minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28
Trend:
To date, no person has been infected with omicron strain of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, First Deputy Minister of Health - Acting Minister Teymur Musayev said, Trend reports.
Will be updated
