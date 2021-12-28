COVID-19 vaccination certificate to be valid for six months in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28
Trend:
The COVID-19 vaccination certificate will be valid for six months in Azerbaijan from February 15, 2022, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.
“All vaccination certificates will be valid until February 15, 2022,” Movsumov said. “After this date, the validity of the vaccination certificate will be six months.”
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan to appeal to UNESCO for including samples of national cultural heritage into Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity
COVID-19 vaccination certificate to be termless after injecting vaccine booster dose - Assistant to Azerbaijani President
Board of Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev takes part in informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
Pashinyan, his team understand: only way for Armenia is to normalize ties with Azerbaijan - Center of Analysis of Int’l Relations
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to loved ones of Russia's classicist of child and youth literature