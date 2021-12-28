Azerbaijan allows third phase of TURKOVAC vaccine trials - acting health minister (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:01)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The third phase of trials of the TURKOVAC vaccine has been allowed in Azerbaijan, First Deputy Minister of Health, Acting Health Minister Teymur Musayev said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

Musayev said that the relevant documentation has been prepared and presented to the Azerbaijani side.

“The documentation has been reviewed,” acting health minister added. “It is allowed to conduct third phase of clinical trials of the Turkish vaccine against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan. A working group is expected to arrive from Turkey. Afterwards, the tests will begin.”