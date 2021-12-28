Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

Some 31,242 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Dec. 28, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,083 citizens, the second one to 4,132 citizens, the third dose to 24,027 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 11,255,847 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,161,039 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,666,161 people - the second dose, 1,428,647 people – the third dose.