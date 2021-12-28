Azerbaijan confirms 376 more COVID-19 cases, 887 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 376 new COVID-19 cases, 887 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 615,312 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 596,545 of them have recovered, and 8,324 people have died. Currently, 10,443 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,784 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,832,974 tests have been conducted so far.
