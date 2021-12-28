COVID-19 pandemic still developing - Azerbaijani President's assistant (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:30)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The COVID-19 pandemic is still developing, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

The head of the department said that the purpose of the briefings of the Operational Headquarters is to inform the public about the current situation and the decisions of the Operational Headquarters.

“Presently, the omicron COVID-19 variant is the most widespread one,” Movsumov added. “There is such information that this variant is the most infectious one.”