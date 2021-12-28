Many countries recognize Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 - Assistant to Azerbaijani President (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:30)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 is recognized in many countries, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

Movsumov stressed that the statement that the Sinovac vaccine is not recognized in the world is false.

“Sinovaс has been approved by the European Medicines Agency,” Movsumov said.