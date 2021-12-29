Azerbaijan confirms 530 more COVID-19 cases, 1,209 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 530 new COVID-19 cases, 1,209 patients have recovered, and eight patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 615,842 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 597,754 of them have recovered, and 8,332 people have died. Currently, 9,756 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,591 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,842,565 tests have been conducted so far.
