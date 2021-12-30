Azerbaijan confirms 510 more COVID-19 cases, 1,039 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 510 new COVID-19 cases, 1,039 patients have recovered, and 14 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 616,352 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 598,793 of them have recovered, and 8,346 people have died. Currently, 9,213 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,771 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,853,336 tests have been conducted so far.