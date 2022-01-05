Azerbaijan confirms 553 more COVID-19 cases, 736 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 553 new COVID-19 cases, 736 patients have recovered, and 11 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 618,918 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 603,055 of them have recovered, and 8,409 people have died. Currently, 7,454 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,527 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,899,183 tests have been conducted so far.