Azerbaijan confirms 329 more COVID-19 cases, 358 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Azerbaijan has detected 329 new COVID-19 cases, 358 patients have recovered, and 12 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 621,563 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 605,919 of them have recovered, and 8,457 people have died. Currently, 7,187 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,247 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,948,270 tests have been conducted so far.