First passenger bus from Baku arrives in Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO)
SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24
By Aslan Mammadli - Trend:
The first passenger bus from Baku city arrived in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city liberated from Armenia’s occupation, Trend’s correspondent reports from Shusha.
The Baku-Shusha-Baku passenger bus departed from the Baku International Bus Station Complex at 06:30 (GMT+4) on Jan. 24.
The regular Baku-Shusha, Baku-Aghdam, Ahmadbayli-Shusha, Fuzuli International Airport-Shusha, and Barda-Aghdam bus trips were launched on Jan. 24.
Any Azerbaijani citizen older than 18 can be registered via www.yolumuzqarabaga.az website and purchase tickets for regular bus trips to the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Footage of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development arriving in Fuzuli International Airport published (PHOTO)
India's Republic Day 2022: Army troops to don uniforms from different eras, vintage and modern platforms on display
Ukraine is interested in participation of Azerbaijani companies in construction of industrial parks - minister
Launch of bus routes to Azerbaijan's liberated lands to play crucial role in integration of these territories - official
TRACECA eyes launching new pilot project within Europe-Caucasus-Asia corridor (Exclusive) (PHOTO/VIDEO)