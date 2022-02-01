Azerbaijan may adopt law on social networks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The adoption of the law on social networks is an important issue, Azerbaijani MP Nagif Hamzayev said at the plenary session of the parliament on February 1, Trend reports.

“I hope that this law will be adopted during the spring session of the Azerbaijani parliament,” the MP added. “The adoption of this bill is a public necessity.”

MP Elman Nasirov also stressed the importance of adopting the law on social networks.

Nasirov added that insults on social networks are now widespread.

“Therefore, the issue of adopting the law on social networks to prevent such negative cases has become relevant,” the MP said.