24 stations and tunnels of Baku Metro now covered with Azercell’s network

Stepping into the new era of its activity with the strategic purpose “Easing connectivity, empowering lives”, Azercell continues to provide its customers with high speed mobile internet services. The leading mobile operator is pleased to announce that it has completed the works under the two-year project in Baku Metro ensuring the 4G coverage in 24 stations and tunnels. Thus, Azercell subscribers can enjoy non-stop mobile internet services chatting with their friends, watching videos and listening to music even when the train is in motion.

Azercell’s 4G network is available at Neftchilar, Gara Garayev, Koroglu, Hazi Aslanov, Ahmadli, Khalglar dostlugu, Ulduz, Nariman Narimanov, Ganjlik, 28 may, Nizami, Elmlar Akademiyası, İnshaatchilar, 20 Yanvar, Memar Ajami, Memar Acami 2 (Purple line), Avtovaghzal, Nasimi, Azadlig prospekti, Darnagul, Jafar Jabbarli, Khatai, Sahil and İcherisheher stations, as well as the tunnels connecting them.

It should be noted that Azercell has launched the works to expand the coverage of its network in Baku Metro in December 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, the works have been completed on the central metro stations with the largest number of passenger turnover. Hence, Ganjlik, 28 May, Elmlar Akademiyasi and Nizami metro stations were provided with a high-quality network in the first phase of the project.

According to the benchmarking research conducted by the world-class telecommunications company Ericcson, Azercell’s network designated “Best in class” category scoring the high result in a range of quality indicators.