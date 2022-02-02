Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Trend:

Some 36,866 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on February 2, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,062 citizens, the second one - 1,412 citizens and the booster dose – 32,392.

Totally, up until now, 12,075,995 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,236,758 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,745,006 people - the second dose while 2,094,231 people – the booster dose.