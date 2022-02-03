Azerbaijan confirms 6,113 more COVID-19 cases, 3,267 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 6,113 new COVID-19 cases, 3,267 patients have recovered, and 18 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 676,426 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 633,994 of them have recovered, and 8,797 people have died. Currently, 33,635 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 17,272 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,208,402 tests have been conducted so far.
