Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

Some 38,436 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on February 3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,080 citizens, the second one - 1,921 citizens and the booster dose – 33,435.

Totally, up until now, 12,114,431 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,239,838 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,746,927 people - the second dose while 2,127,666 people – the booster dose.