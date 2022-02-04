Azerbaijan confirms 7,050 more COVID-19 cases, 3,435 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 7,050 new COVID-19 cases, 3,435 patients have recovered, and 26 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 683,476 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 637,429 of them have recovered, and 8,823 people have died. Currently, 37,224 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 19,481 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,227,883 tests have been conducted so far.