Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense presented a review of the events of last week, Trend reports.
Footage:
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
OSCE MG failed to fulfill its task in South Caucasus and now it must deal with new issues – Russian analyst
Looking forward to further strengthening of strategic partnership with Ukraine - Azerbaijani MFA (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Ukraine continue to deepen strategic relations and bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation - MFA (PHOTO)
Gratifying to see current level and every day expansion of Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations based on such strong foundations - President Ilham Aliyev
Ionian Adriatic Pipeline project company to be established soon - state secretary of Montenegro (Exclusive)