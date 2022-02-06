Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6

Trend:

Some 32,276 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on February 6, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,457 citizens, the second one - 1, 632 citizens and the booster dose – 28,187.

Totally, up until now, 12,218,555 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,248,382 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,752,395 people - the second dose while 2,217,778 people – the booster dose.