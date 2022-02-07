Azerbaijan confirms 4,680 more COVID-19 cases, 2,134 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 4,680 new COVID-19 cases, 2,134 patients have recovered, and 27 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 703,334 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 648,512 of them have recovered, and 8,898 people have died. Currently, 45,924 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,442 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,278,899 tests have been conducted so far.
