Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office discloses number of victims following "Tartar case"
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
Trend:
Some 281 victims have been detected upon the "Tartar case" in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.
According to the message, 163 more people were detected and recognized as victims in this case over the past period, who were thoroughly interrogated, and the forensic medical expertise was carried out.
“Thus, 281 victims have been detected in this criminal case so far, including those detected during the previous investigation into the facts of torture,” the message said. “The process of identifying the victims and their interrogation upon the case is underway.”
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan ready to start process of boundary demarcation with Armenia without preconditions - Azerbaijani FM
Demarcation of borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia to greatly strengthen security of region - CSTO
UNESCO may consider ideas proposed during meeting of heads of Azerbaijan, Armenia, France and European Council
Oil market currently has more flexible, efficient monitoring mechanism – Azerbaijan’s energy minister
Armenian MFA trying to hide its illegal actions, making false conclusions from Azerbaijani Culture Ministry’s statement – Azerbaijani MFA