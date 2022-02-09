Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office discloses more information on "Tartar case" (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:15)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has spread more information on the Tartar case, Trend reports.

According to the message, the investigative team headed by the first deputy prosecutor general, resumed criminal proceedings in connection with the illegal actions of some military personnel serving in the military units of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tartar, Aghdam and Beylagan districts, intensively carried out the investigative actions in all spheres since December 16, 2021.

“The criminal proceedings relate to a group of servicemen of the abovementioned and other military units, having no appropriate powers, who violated the requirements of the law of criminal procedure, illegally involved suspected people in interrogation, tortured them, committed inhuman actions, as well as used physical and psychological violence against the victims, which caused death and other grave consequences from May through June 2017,” the message said.

According to the message, 163 more people were detected and recognized as victims over the past period, who were thoroughly interrogated on all the circumstances of the case and the forensic medical expertise was carried out.

“Thus, 281 victims have been detected in these criminal cases so far, including those detected during the previous investigation into the facts of torture,” the message said.

According to the message, the process of detecting and interrogating the victims upon the case is underway.

“The individuals who were subjected to violence, physical or mental pressure, other illegal actions, as well as illegally deprived of liberty, but not recognized as victims, should contact the hotline 961 of the Prosecutor General's Office, as well as via 012-361-16-47 and come for interrogation to the investigative structures in connection with the investigation of the facts of high treason from May through June 2017,” the message said.

According to the message, when studying the cases of the individuals previously charged of treason, whose guilt was later recognized as unproven, as well as those convicted of crimes against military service, the violation of the law of criminal procedure was revealed. As a result, the deputy prosecutor general filed a motion with the court in relation to 16 people involved in 16 criminal cases to complete the case and return it to the prosecutor for additional investigation.

“The decision dated December 19, 2017 of terminating the criminal prosecution against Elchin Guliyev charged of high treason without justification due to the death of the accused was canceled by the prosecutor general due to the illegality and groundlessness of the procedural decision,” the message said. “The final decision on the case will be made after the objective and comprehensive investigation.”

According to the message, during the investigation of the criminal case, the facts of using torture, illegal imprisonment and abuse of powers by Vusal Alasgarov, Rustam Alasgarov and Ramil Garayev were revealed. The defendants were held liable upon articles 145.3 (illegal deprivation of liberty), 293.2 (torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, or punishment not considered as torture), 341.2.2, 341.2.3 (abuse of powers).

“Accused Fuad Akhundov was brought to justice upon Articles 127.2.2 (deliberate infliction of moderate bodily harm), 145.3, 293.3, 341.2.2 and 341.2.3 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the message said. “The abovementioned people were arrested upon a court decision. The public will be further informed about the investigation process.”

“We remind the media representatives, users of social networks, as well as participants in criminal proceedings that spreading of information related to the preliminary investigation without proper permission entails criminal liability,” the message said.

“The measures will be taken in accordance with the law towards the individuals trying to influence the investigative process, spreading false, biased, distorted information to tarnish the reputation of the victorious Azerbaijani Army and the activity of state structures,” the message said.