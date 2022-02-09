Azerbaijan confirms 7,779 more COVID-19 cases, 6,315 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 7,779 new COVID-19 cases, 6,315 patients have recovered, and 28 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 718,145 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 660,112 of them have recovered, and 8,948 people have died. Currently, 49,085 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 19,314 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,316,102 tests have been conducted so far.
