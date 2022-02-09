Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

Trend:

Some 44,505 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,438 citizens, the second dose into 2,165 citizens while the third dose - into 38,902 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 12,306,245 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,255,473 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,756,764 people - the second dose, 2,294,008 people - the third dose.