CTO of Turkish Baykar visits War Trophy Park in Baku (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.9
Trend:
CTO of Turkish Baykar company Seljuk Bayraktar visited the War Trophy Park in Baku, Trend reports referring to his Twitter post.
"We visited the Park of war trophies, where the equipment captured during the Second Karabakh War is displayed. Once again, we remember with gratitude the veterans who are the architects of this Victory and honor the memory of the martyrs. Thank God for the victory!" the publication said.
