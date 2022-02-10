WHO praises rapid vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 11:26)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The vaccination against COVID-19 is rapid in Azerbaijan and this pleases the World Health Organization (WHO), representative of the WHO in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said, Trend reports.
“Health workers from Azerbaijan were registered in 2021 to participate in the OpenWHO platform courses,” Harmanci said. “This platform is being implemented as part of the ‘Solidarity for Health’ and ‘Support for COVID-19 Vaccine’ initiatives.”
