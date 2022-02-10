Azerbaijan confirms 7,632 more COVID-19 cases, 5,797 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 7,632 new COVID-19 cases, 5,797 patients have recovered, and 24 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 725,777 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 665,909 of them have recovered, and 8,972 people have died. Currently, 50,896 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 19,491 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,335,593 tests have been conducted so far.
