Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Trend:

Some 41,364 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 11, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,877 citizens, the second dose into 1,902 citizens while the third dose - into 36,585 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 12,390,636 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,261,495 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,760,705 people - the second dose, 2,368,436 people - the third dose.