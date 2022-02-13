AGF Trophy Cup awarded within FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)

Society 13 February 2022 16:07 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

AGF Trophy Cup special prize of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was awarded within the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on February 13, Trend reports.

AGF Trophy Cup was awarded to Russian gymnast Meri Golota and athlete of Belarus Ivan Litvinovich for the highest performance score.

The competitions are being held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries are taking part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Azerbaijan is represented by member of the national team Seljan Mahsudova, who won a silver medal in the individual program among women.

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.

