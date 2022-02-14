Azerbaijan continues to render engineering support services in Karabakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

The engineering support services are being rendered in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“The roads in the liberated lands are cleared of mines and snow for the safe transportation of the units and subdivisions of the engineering troops of the Azerbaijani army,” the message said. “Moreover, new roads are being built for the supply of Azerbaijani units stationed in the highlands and hard-to-reach areas with necessary items. The work is underway to clear the sown areas of mines.”

According to the message, more than 374 hectares of the territory were completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance as a result of the activity of engineering and sapper units in the liberated territories from February 1 through February 14.

“To date, more than 13,868 hectares of land have been cleared of mines by engineering and sapper units,” the message said. “In total, 6,092 anti-personnel mines, 2,159 anti-tank mines and 9,012 unexploded ordnance were revealed and destroyed. The necessary measures are still being taken in the liberated territories to detect and neutralize mines and unexploded ordnance.”