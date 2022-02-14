Head of Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences resigns from his duties
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14
Trend:
The Head of National Academy of Sciences Ramiz Mehdiyev has resigned from his duties, Trend reports.
Will be updated
