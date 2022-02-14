Azerbaijan confirms 2,749 more COVID-19 cases, 3,971 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,749 new COVID-19 cases, 3,971 patients have recovered, and 27 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 747,918 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 690,059 of them have recovered, and 9,077 people have died. Currently, 48,782 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,251 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,398,476 tests have been conducted so far.
