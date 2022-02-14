Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

Trend:

Some 272 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 14, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 86 citizens, the second dose into 124 citizens while the third dose - into 62 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 12,478,529 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,267,544 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,764,378 people - the second dose, 2,446,607 people - the third dose.