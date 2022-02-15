Azerbaijan confirms 4,687 more COVID-19 cases, 6,506 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 4,687 new COVID-19 cases, 6,506 patients have recovered, and 28 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 752,605 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 696,565 of them have recovered, and 9,105 people have died. Currently, 46,935 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,682 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,414,158 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Kazakh, Azerbaijani ports to establish e-exchange of information on cargo transportation (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan's Azerenergy eyes electricity supply to Nakhchivan via Zangazur corridor (Exclusive) (VIDEO)
Search for persons accused of Sumgayit riots in 1988 continues - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to purchase material and technical resources for wells drilling
Head of so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" group to be arrested and brought to trial – Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office