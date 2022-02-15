Azerbaijan confirms 4,687 more COVID-19 cases, 6,506 recoveries

Society 15 February 2022 18:45 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 4,687 more COVID-19 cases, 6,506 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 4,687 new COVID-19 cases, 6,506 patients have recovered, and 28 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 752,605 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 696,565 of them have recovered, and 9,105 people have died. Currently, 46,935 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,682 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,414,158 tests have been conducted so far.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
NEQSOL Holding to host prestigious Capacity Caucasus &amp; Central Asia 2022 event
NEQSOL Holding to host prestigious Capacity Caucasus & Central Asia 2022 event
Buta Airways to Resume Flights from Baku to Kazan and Ufa
Buta Airways to Resume Flights from Baku to Kazan and Ufa
Azercosmos OJSC announces tender
Azercosmos OJSC announces tender
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakhstan talks measures to reduce sea emissions during port operations Transport 19:28
Iran eyes to develop Tus gas field Oil&Gas 19:26
Newly appointed Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan introduced to ministry staff Economy 19:24
Turkmenistan discloses revenue from privatized property Finance 19:23
Price indexes of construction, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 19:22
Azerbaijani figure skater advances to next stage of competition at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Society 19:21
Iran's EOGPC plays key role in supplying gas to north provinces of country Oil&Gas 19:20
Azerbaijan discloses number of state facilities privatized following auction Economy 19:19
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:53
Azerbaijan confirms 4,687 more COVID-19 cases, 6,506 recoveries Society 18:45
Israel hopes SOCAR to be part of its energy industry – ambassador (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 18:33
Bank of Georgia provides funding for local solar panel power plant construction Georgia 18:17
Iran sees increase in exports to Ukraine Business 18:03
Azerbaijan discusses issues of preparing employment strategy in liberated lands Society 18:02
Uzbekistan to complete modernization of one of its HPPs Uzbekistan 18:01
Another Russian airline to launch flights to Baku Transport 18:01
Kazakh leader in production of municipal road equipment interested in entering Azerbaijani market Transport 18:00
IRICA shares data on Iran’s trade turnover with Russia Business 17:58
Central Bank of Iran reveals data on balance of bank loans Finance 17:58
Azerbaijan presents conceptual paper for green energy zone in liberated lands Oil&Gas 17:55
Kazakh, Azerbaijani ports to establish e-exchange of information on cargo transportation (Exclusive) Transport 17:34
Tens of Israeli companies applied for projects in Karabakh – ambassador (Exclusive) Business 17:27
Tajikistan registers 4 new COVID-19 cases Tajikistan 17:25
Azerbaijan accelerates development of certain areas of non-oil sector – minister Economy 17:17
Russian Ural Airlines to increase direct flights to Baku Transport 17:06
Iran's export of oil and non-oil products rising Business 17:01
Tajik and German specialists exchange experience in diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 Tajikistan 16:54
Money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia down Finance 16:52
Uzbekistan notes increase in imports of furniture products Uzbekistan 16:50
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to auction short-term notes Finance 16:44
Azerbaijan grants amnesty to number of persons Society 16:44
Kazakhstan develops energy balance plan until 2035 Oil&Gas 16:43
Azerbaijan strengthening protection of children's rights - decree Politics 16:42
Azerbaijan approves bill on fines for violation of rules for maintaining gas installations Society 16:38
Kazakhstan develops new energy security concept Kazakhstan 16:33
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Frank-Walter Steinmeier on re-election as president of Germany Politics 16:30
Marriott posts profit as vaccinations, holiday traffic boost hotel occupancy US 16:27
Azerbaijan discloses amount of subsidies paid to farmers Economy 16:24
Turkmengas opens tender to select contractor for software implementation Tenders 16:22
Some powers of Caucasian Muslims Office to be limited in Azerbaijan Society 16:19
Israel will not object if exported gas reaches Lebanon Israel 16:18
NATO looking forward to continued high-level political dialogue with Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Economy 16:00
Turkmenistan, Russia discuss opportunities for urban development cooperation Transport 15:49
Uzbekistan reveals share of private business in economy Uzbekistan 15:36
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds regular foreign currency auction Finance 15:34
Azerbaijan's Azerenergy eyes electricity supply to Nakhchivan via Zangazur corridor (Exclusive) (VIDEO) Economy 15:31
Iran considering investments in Cuba's mega projects Business 15:30
Iranian banks issue large loans in services sector Finance 15:15
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange puts bischofite up for sale Business 15:14
Azerbaijan's power plants increase electricity generation in 2021 Oil&Gas 15:13
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 15 Society 14:59
Azerbaijan scales up electricity export, import in 2021 Oil&Gas 14:56
Georgia names main countries of origin for tourism revenues Georgia 14:54
ANAS head of secretariat arrested following Azerbaijani court's decision Society 14:48
Azerbaijan determining procedure for accepting donations by religious organizations Society 14:46
Turkmen Commodity Exchange offering trading in mixed slack wax Business 14:35
Map for gas supplies to Shusha city prepared in Azerbaijan Economy 14:34
Georgia's SellBuy Limited announces tender on IT equipment purchase Tenders 14:34
Russian oil company to assist in implementing projects in construction of small HPPs in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 14:31
Azerbaijan records increase in electricity generation by Azerenergy’s power plants in 2021 Oil&Gas 14:26
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to regulate borders without participation of third party Kyrgyzstan 14:22
Kazakhstan to transfer subsidy system in agro-industrial complex into digital format Kazakhstan 14:19
Kazakhstan unveils illegally operating mining farm Kazakhstan 14:16
Axis Bank eyes buying Citigroup India’s retail unit at $2.5bn: Bloomberg Other News 14:08
Army to Army staff talks: India and Sri Lanka discuss future course of action Other News 14:06
India, Maldives hold dialogue to expand defence cooperation Other News 14:03
Kazakhstan increases trade turnover with three largest CIS partners Business 13:58
Azerbaijan working to reinforce material-technical base of Armed Forces Society 13:57
India in talks with WHO for MoU to share CoWIN platform globally: Harsh Shringla Other News 13:45
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds phone talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:42
Azerbaijan continues investigating crash of military helicopter of State Border Service Society 13:41
Southern Gas Corridor’s exports – layout by country Oil&Gas 13:39
Azerbaijan talks persons put on wanted list for illegal migration Society 13:26
Azerbaijani Interior Ministry talks detention of Eldar Amirov Society 13:21
Uzbekneftegaz discovers new gas condensate field Uzbekistan 13:20
Turkmen ministry opens tender for construction of cultural center Tenders 13:19
Azerbaijan's Parliament approves new agreement with Spain Politics 13:16
Search for persons accused of Sumgayit riots in 1988 continues - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office Society 13:15
Maersk board nominates family heir as new chairman Europe 13:02
Blackstone, partners plan $23.77 bln recapitalization of logistics firm Mileway US 13:00
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to purchase material and technical resources for wells drilling Tenders 12:59
SOCAR boosts oil exports via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline Oil&Gas 12:48
Azerbaijani Parliament approves agreement with Turkey on food security co-op Economy 12:37
Azerbaijan actively taking investigative measures on "Tartar case" - Prosecutor General's Office Society 12:37
Georgia’s revenues from foreign visitors skyrocket Georgia 12:36
Tajikistan plans to export 1.5 million kWh of electricity to Afghanistan Tajikistan 12:36
India's market capitalisation-to-GDP at 116%, highest since 2007 Other News 12:33
India driving force of Quad, says White House Other News 12:32
SOCAR increases oil production year-on-year Oil&Gas 12:28
French Alstom ready to provide Azerbaijani railways with needed equipment Transport 12:18
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli output falls below forecasts Oil&Gas 12:16
Serdar Berdimuhamedov becomes first candidate for post of Turkmenistan’s president Business 12:10
Share of SMEs in Georgia’s exports increases Georgia 12:07
Head of so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" group to be arrested and brought to trial – Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office Politics 11:58
Turkmenistan increases freight transportation Transport 11:57
Uzbekistan to prepare strategy for dev’t of electric car industry Uzbekistan 11:55
Azerbaijan discloses share of non-oil industry in non-oil export in 2021 Economy 11:53
Iran shares data on loans issued in trade sector Finance 11:52
Iran to install new solar panel stations in Yazd Province Oil&Gas 11:46
Azerbaijan’s PaySis talks about achievements in 2021 Economy 11:45
All news