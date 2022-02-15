Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
Trend:
Some 71,434 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 15, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,052 citizens, the second dose into 2,052 citizens while the third dose - into 66,330 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 12,549,963 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,270,596 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,766,430 people - the second dose, 2,512,937 people - the third dose.
