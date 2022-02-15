Azerbaijan closing acceptance of applications for student educational loans for fall semester

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan closes accepting applications for student educational loans for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year, the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, 5,651 applications have been registered so far, out of which 2,447 have been completed and tuition fees have been paid.

Application period for student educational loans for the summer semester will start from February 16.