Azerbaijan closing acceptance of applications for student educational loans for fall semester
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
Trend:
Azerbaijan closes accepting applications for student educational loans for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year, the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.
According to the ministry, 5,651 applications have been registered so far, out of which 2,447 have been completed and tuition fees have been paid.
Application period for student educational loans for the summer semester will start from February 16.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan treats issues on conflicts and wars on basis of international law, peace, security principles - expert
Kazakh, Azerbaijani ports to establish e-exchange of information on cargo transportation (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan's Azerenergy eyes electricity supply to Nakhchivan via Zangazur corridor (Exclusive) (VIDEO)
Search for persons accused of Sumgayit riots in 1988 continues - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to purchase material and technical resources for wells drilling