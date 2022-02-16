Turkish FM tests positive for COVID-19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter that he’s tested positive for COVID-19, Trend reports.
According to Cavusoglu, he has mild form symptoms and continues to work from home.
