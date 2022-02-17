ICRC Azerbaijan takes number of biological samples from family members of persons went missing in First Karabakh War
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
Some 793 biological samples were taken from family members of 316 Azerbaijanis who went missing during the First Karabakh War, in order to facilitate future identification of human remains, Trend reports.
This is envisaged by the report of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on the main activities of its Baku and Barda offices in 2021.
The report said that 346 operations of search and removal of human remains had been carried out in the former combat zones with the involvement of the ICRC as a neutral intermediary.
According to the report, family members of 347 missing persons have been provided with psychosocial support.
