Azerbaijan confirms 4,449 more COVID-19 cases, 9,372 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 4,449 new COVID-19 cases, 9,372 patients have recovered, and 30 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 764,202 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 713,324 of them have recovered, and 9,157 people have died. Currently, 41,721 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,558 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,447,062 tests have been conducted so far.
