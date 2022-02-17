Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17
Trend:
Some 51,641 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 17, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,244 citizens, the second dose into 2,190 citizens, the third and more dose - into 43,231 citizens while the booster (third) dose after a positive test result - into 2,976.
Totally, up until now, 12,679,011 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,277,215 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,770,489 people - the second dose, 2,443,823 people - the third and more dose, and 187,484 - the booster (third) dose after a positive test result.
