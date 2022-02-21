ANAMA continues to clear hectares of Azerbaijani liberated lands of mines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Some 27 anti-personnel and 15 anti-tank mines, as well as 233 unexploded ordnance have been found and cleared during mine-clearing operations over a period of February 14-19 in Azerbaijan's Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

During this period, 115.8 hectares of Azerbaijani liberated lands were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, said the ANAMA.