Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office confirms detention of Defense Ministry's department head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has confirmed detention of Malikmammad Gurbanov, former head of the supply and procurement department of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Trend reports via the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the press service, the Investigation Department of the Military Prosecutor's Office charged Gurbanov under article 179.4 of the Criminal Code and made a submission to the court to select a measure of restraint in the form of arrest.

Gurbanov was retired due to age in August 2019.